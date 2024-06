JT Grup Oil Set to Debut on BVB in Early July

JT Grup Oil Set to Debut on BVB in Early July. Fuel wholesaler JT Grup Oil, which owns the newest private oil product terminal in Constanta harbor, is readying to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, eyeing the first two weeks of next month to this end, the company’s representatives told ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]