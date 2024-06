Instant Factoring IFN Gets EUR1M Subordinated Loan from EIF To Boost Lending to Small Companies in Romania

Romanian fintech Instant Factoring IFN has signed a EUR1 million subordinated loan agreement with the European Investment Fund to expand lending to small enterprises in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]