10 Biggest Couriers in Romania Rake In RON5.6B Turnover in 2023. The ten largest companies on Romania postal and courier services market together generated overall turnover worth RON5.6 billion in 2023, up 12% from the previous year, reveals a ZF analysis based on Finance Ministry and company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]