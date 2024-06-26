 
June 26, 2024

Gabriel Resources intends to challenge decision in Ro?ia Montan? gold mining case
Jun 26, 2024

Gabriel Resources intends to challenge decision in Ro?ia Montan? gold mining case.

Gabriel Resources, the majority shareholder of Ro?ia Montan? Gold Corporation, intends to challenge the decision in the international arbitration case targeting the Ro?ia Montan? gold mining project, Profit.ro reported. Romania won the case in March when the International Center for Settlement (...)

International Hotel In Sinaia Ends 2023 With RON41.5M Revenue The four-star International Hotel in Sinaia, one of the largest in the mountain resort, with a capacity of 180 rooms, ended last year with RON41.5 million revenue, up 10% on the previous year, Finance Ministry data show.

Furniture Retailer Staer Sees Profit Up 2.4 Times In 2023 Staer International, the company that owns furniture stores under the Staer brand, ended 2023 with about RON80.6 million (EUR16.3 million) revenue, 4% lower than the previous year’s RON84 million (EUR17 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.

Major Energy Companies On Bucharest Stock Exchange Have RON153B Capitalization and RON24B Cash The eight large energy companies included in the main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, BET, have a market capitalization of RON153 billion and about RON24 billion in cash and cash equivalents or 6.5%, ZF has calculated.

European Commission: Romania Does Not Meet Criteria For Joining Euro Area The European Commission published the 2024 Convergence Report on Wednesday in which it provides its assessment of the progress non-euro area member states have made towards adopting the euro. According to this report, Romania does not meet the requirements.

Romania to establish eight regional detoxification and recovery centers for drug addicts Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, the deciding body, adopted a bill establishing eight regional detoxification and recovery centers for drug addicts. The centers will include measures for prevention, treatment, risk prevention, and the consequences associated with drug use, as well as social (...)

How Amazon uses data analytics to improve package tracking In today's fast-paced world, the efficiency and accuracy of package delivery are crucial. When it comes to Amazon, tracking packages has become a seamless experience for customers, thanks to the company's advanced use of data analytics. This article explores how Amazon utilizes data analytics (...)

Campulung mayor Elena Lasconi elected president of Romania's reformist party USR Elena Lasconi, mayor of Câmpulung-Muscel, was elected president of the opposition party USR by its members in a vote that took place over two days. She received 7,701 votes, or 68.14% of the total votes cast. In her first speech as president, she said that the reconstruction of the party is (...)

 


