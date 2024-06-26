Three in ten Romanians say their financial situation worsened over past year
Jun 26, 2024
Three in ten Romanians say their financial situation worsened over past year.
Romania posted the highest share of households where the financial situation has deteriorated over the past year but also among the highest shares of households that are faring better – which illustrates the large and widening income discrepancy in Romania, despite a general improvement in the (...)
