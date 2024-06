Telekom Romania Mobile Becomes Partner of Telecommunication at Neversea

Telekom Romania Mobile Becomes Partner of Telecommunication at Neversea. Telekom Romania Mobile, ranking fourth on the local mobile telephony market, a company owned by groups OTE (Greece) and Deutsche Telekom (Germany), has become an exclusive telecommunications partner for Neversea, securing mobile internet and voice during the event. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]