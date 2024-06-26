Romgaz Makes RON200M Term Deposit with Exim Banca Romaneasca

Romgaz Makes RON200M Term Deposit with Exim Banca Romaneasca. Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz, a state-owned company, on June 25 made a term deposit worth RON200 million with Exim Banca Romaneasca. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]