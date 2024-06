Aquaserv Invests EUR600,000 To Install PV Panels at Tulcea Headquarters

Aquaserv Invests EUR600,000 To Install PV Panels at Tulcea Headquarters. Restart Energy, one of the main independent suppliers of electricity and renewable energy in Romania for household consumers and SMEs, has completed the construction and installation of two PV power stations for Tulcea-based Aquaserv, totally worth above EUR600,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]