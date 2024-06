Germany’s BayWa Takes Over White Gate Photovoltaic Park of Constanta

BayWa r.e. Romania, the local subsidiary of BayWa group founded more than 100 years ago in Germania, has acquired White Gate photovoltaic park of Constanta county with a power of around 46 MWp.