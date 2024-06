C&W Echinox: Romanians Spent EUR63M in Cinemas in 2023, Up 25% from 2022

C&W Echinox: Romanians Spent EUR63M in Cinemas in 2023, Up 25% from 2022. Romanians last year spent RON308 million (EUR63 million) in cinemas, 25% more than in 2022, with the number of spectators rising by 16%, to around 13 million persons, slightly below the 2019 level, in line with data provided by Romania National Film Centre and analyzed by real estate (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]