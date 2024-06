Agroland Business System Enters Organic Segment In Wake of EUR200,000 Investment

Agroland Business System Enters Organic Segment In Wake of EUR200,000 Investment. Entrepreneurial group Agroland Business, which owns the largest farming supplies store chain in Romania, has turned the Caransebes feed factory into a certified organic unit in the wake of a deal that involved a EUR200,000 investment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]