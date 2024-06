Romania’s Untold takes 3rd spot among world’s top 100 festivals

DJ Mag has presented the Top 100 Festivals list for 2024, and Romania's Untold has climbed to the podium. The festival in Cluj-Napoca ranks 3rd in the world, after Belgium's Tomorrowland and EDC Las Vegas, but higher than other major festivals with tradition such as Glastonbury, Coachella, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]