Romania to establish eight regional detoxification and recovery centers for drug addicts
Jun 26, 2024
Romania to establish eight regional detoxification and recovery centers for drug addicts.
Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, the deciding body, adopted a bill establishing eight regional detoxification and recovery centers for drug addicts. The centers will include measures for prevention, treatment, risk prevention, and the consequences associated with drug use, as well as social (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]