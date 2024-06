Major Energy Companies On Bucharest Stock Exchange Have RON153B Capitalization and RON24B Cash

The eight large energy companies included in the main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, BET, have a market capitalization of RON153 billion and about RON24 billion in cash and cash equivalents or 6.5%, ZF has calculated.