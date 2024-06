International Hotel In Sinaia Ends 2023 With RON41.5M Revenue

International Hotel In Sinaia Ends 2023 With RON41.5M Revenue. The four-star International Hotel in Sinaia, one of the largest in the mountain resort, with a capacity of 180 rooms, ended last year with RON41.5 million revenue, up 10% on the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]