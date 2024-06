Furniture Retailer Staer Sees Profit Up 2.4 Times In 2023

Furniture Retailer Staer Sees Profit Up 2.4 Times In 2023. Staer International, the company that owns furniture stores under the Staer brand, ended 2023 with about RON80.6 million (EUR16.3 million) revenue, 4% lower than the previous year’s RON84 million (EUR17 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]