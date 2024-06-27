Romania’s junior ruling party reportedly ponders backing independent Mircea Geoana for president as plan B

Romania’s junior ruling party reportedly ponders backing independent Mircea Geoana for president as plan B. Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL), the junior partner in the ruling coalition dominated by the Social Democrats (PSD), is reportedly considering the option of backing independent candidate Mircea Geoana (currently NATO Deputy Secretary General) for president unless Liberal leader Nicolae (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]