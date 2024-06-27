ECB sees concerns about the sustainability of inflation convergence in Romania

ECB sees concerns about the sustainability of inflation convergence in Romania. There are concerns about the sustainability of inflation convergence in Romania over the longer term, according to the European Central Bank's (ECB) Convergence Report, which, as expected, concluded that Romania meets none of the euro adoption criteria. In May 2024, the 12-month average rate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]