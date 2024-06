EBRD selling 1.7% of Romania’s leading lender Banca Transilvania

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), after the June 26 trading session, launched an accelerated book-building (ABB) procedure to sell 1.7% of Romania's leading lender Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) at a price nearly 9% below the closing price. The demand from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]