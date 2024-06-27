CFA Analysts Foresee 1.9% GDP Growth, 6% Budgetary Gap in 2024. Inflation Expected to Average 5.45%, Leu to Reach 5.0605 Units/Euro in Next 12 Months

Financial analysts part of CFA Romania association estimate the Romanian currency will depreciate to 5.0605 units/euro in the next 12 months, while the inflation rate will average 5.45%, down from 5.73% in the previous survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]