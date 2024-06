Romania Employers Put over 150,000 New Jobs on Market in H1/2024

Romania Employers Put over 150,000 New Jobs on Market in H1/2024. The number of jobs employers put on the market in the first half of 2024 topped 150,000, of which almost 40,000 came from the part of retail companies, which continue to have the biggest personnel need in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]