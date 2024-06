Romania Five Largest Grain Farmers See Profit Slump 2.5 Times in 2023

Romania Five Largest Grain Farmers See Profit Slump 2.5 Times in 2023. Romania’s five largest grain farmers by turnover generated RON3.5 billion in 2023, 15% less than in 2022, and their total net profit dropped 2.5 times, in line with ZF calculations based on public data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]