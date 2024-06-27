EURO 2024 statistics: Romania tops a EURO group for the first time with 4 goals

EURO 2024 statistics: Romania tops a EURO group for the first time with 4 goals. With a total of 4 goals scored, Romania topped their EURO group for the first time and is readying for a formidable challenge as they are set to face the Netherlands, a strong and experienced opponent, in the knockout stage of the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament. Moreover, Romania has progressed to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]