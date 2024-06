EBRD Slightly Reduces Stake in Banca Transilvania; Remains Confident of Bank’s Future Prospects

EBRD Slightly Reduces Stake in Banca Transilvania; Remains Confident of Bank's Future Prospects. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has slightly cut its stake in Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania, via the sale of 13.7 million shares in an accelerated bookbuild placement on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.