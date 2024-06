Uber launches XL service in Romania

Uber launched its XL service in Romania, allowing riders to request a car with capacity for up to 6 passengers and extra luggage. The new option is currently available only in Bucharest and includes vans or SUVs such as Mercedes V-Class, Ford Tourneo Connect, and Mitsubishi Outlander.