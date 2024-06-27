 
June 27, 2024

Colliers: Modern Industrial And Logistics Space Stock In Romania Reaches 7.1M Sqm In 2023
Jun 27, 2024

Colliers: Modern Industrial And Logistics Space Stock In Romania Reaches 7.1M Sqm In 2023.

Modern industrial and logistics space in Romania reached 7.1 million square meters in 2023, making the country the third biggest I&L market of the 13 largest economies in Central and Eastern Europe and developers have more than 500,000 square meters of modern space under construction, real (...)

Alka Trading Budgets 30% Higher Exports In 2024 Alka Trading, one of the biggest players in the sweet and salty snacks market in Romania, is betting on increasing its business and its exports this year.

OMV Petrom Signs Contract With Expur To Buy Fully Refinable Vegetable Oil OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest integrated power producer in SE Europe, has concluded a supply contract with Expur SA for the acquisition of fully refinable vegetable oil, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Finance Ministry Raises RON3.03B From Banks On June 27 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON3.03 billion from banks on Thursday (June 27), selling government paper in two auctions at annual average yields of 6.10% and 6.68%.

Retailer Auchan Wants To Develop Franchised Convenience Store Chain Auchan Romania, one of the leading actors of the local grocery retail, is launching its own franchising program, providing Romanian entrepreneurs with the possibility to open a turnkey retail business under the Simply by Auchan brand.

ING Bank Grants EUR150M Loan To Digi ING Bank provided Digi Romania and Digi Communications, the parent company of the telecom operator, a EUR150 million funding for three years from the first use, which the group will put toward redeeming its EUR450 million bonds due in 2025.

Ten most important films at Transilvania International Film Festival screened in Bucharest A selection of 10 films screened at the 23rd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival, including the winners of the most important awards, will be shown from Thursday, June 27, to Sunday, June 30, at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bucharest. From the Supernova section, dedicated to (...)

First job platform dedicated to transport and logistics industry in Romania officially launched Translogjobs.ro, the first platform in Romania dedicated exclusively to job ads in transport and logistics, has been officially launched. The platform was created to meet the specific needs of this industry, promising to optimize the recruitment process and facilitate the meeting of employers (...)

 


