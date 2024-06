ING Bank Grants EUR150M Loan To Digi

ING Bank Grants EUR150M Loan To Digi. ING Bank provided Digi Romania and Digi Communications, the parent company of the telecom operator, a EUR150 million funding for three years from the first use, which the group will put toward redeeming its EUR450 million bonds due in 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]