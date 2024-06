Retailer Auchan Wants To Develop Franchised Convenience Store Chain

Auchan Romania, one of the leading actors of the local grocery retail, is launching its own franchising program, providing Romanian entrepreneurs with the possibility to open a turnkey retail business under the Simply by Auchan brand.