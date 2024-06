OMV Petrom Signs Contract With Expur To Buy Fully Refinable Vegetable Oil

OMV Petrom Signs Contract With Expur To Buy Fully Refinable Vegetable Oil. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest integrated power producer in SE Europe, has concluded a supply contract with Expur SA for the acquisition of fully refinable vegetable oil, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]