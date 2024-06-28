Ruling parties get over 70% of county council seats after local elections in Romania

Ruling parties get over 70% of county council seats after local elections in Romania. The two ruling parties in Romania – the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL), got over 73% of the seats in the county councils after the local elections on June 9, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced on June 26. The two parties got over 60% of the total (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]