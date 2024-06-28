Romanian industrial group Teraplast gets shareholders’ approval for capital increase

Romanian industrial group Teraplast gets shareholders’ approval for capital increase. Romanian construction materials producer Teraplast (BVB: TRP) is looking to finance its operations and development plans through a share capital increase. Teraplast’s shareholders approved on Thursday, June 27, the increase of the company’s share capital by issuing up to 222.2 million new (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]