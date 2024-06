ING Bank arranges EUR 150 mln credit for Romanian telecom group Digi

ING Bank arranges EUR 150 mln credit for Romanian telecom group Digi. ING Bank supported Digi Romania and Digi Communications, the parent company of the telecommunications operator, in arranging a credit facility worth EUR 150 million for a period of 3 years after the first use. The loan will be used to repay the group's bonds, worth EUR 450 mln, due in 2025. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]