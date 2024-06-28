EBRD grants EUR 36 mln loans for water and wastewater networks in Eastern Romania

EBRD grants EUR 36 mln loans for water and wastewater networks in Eastern Romania. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has extended loans worth EUR 36 million to support improved access to water and wastewater services in Romania's Bacau and Braila counties. The EBRD signed a EUR 22 million loan to Compania de Apa Bacau, the water and wastewater (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]