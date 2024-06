EBRD sells 1.7% stake in Banca Transilvania for EUR 82 mln

EBRD sells 1.7% stake in Banca Transilvania for EUR 82 mln. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) sold a 1.7% stake in Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), Romania's biggest lender, for RON 411 mln (EUR 82.5 mln). After this transaction, the EBRD still holds a 5.2% stake in the Romanian group. "By reducing its stake, the EBRD is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]