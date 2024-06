Medialine Romania 2023 Turnover Up almost 60% To over EUR2.5M

Medialine Romania 2023 Turnover Up almost 60% To over EUR2.5M. Medialine Romania, an international company specializing in providing complete and personalized IT solutions for medium-sized and large companies, present locally since 2002, saw turnover rise by almost 60% in 2023, to over EUR2.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]