Zes Zollner Electronic Doubles Net Profit in 2023. Electronic parts and equipment manufacturer Zes Zollner Electronic, the local subsidiary of German concern Zollner Elektronic, for 2023 reported turnover worth RON3.086 billion (EUR624.1 million), up 18.3% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]