Lagardere Travel Retail Has EUR10M Investment Budget for Otopeni Airport Space Refurbishment

Lagardere Travel Retail Has EUR10M Investment Budget for Otopeni Airport Space Refurbishment. Lagardere Travel Retail, part of French group Lagardere, with operations in travel retail and the hospitality industry, has won a large part of commercial spaces tendered by Otopeni airport, thus managing to enter with new brand on Romania’s largest terminal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]