Owner of Villa Vinea Winery Becomes Major Shoe Producer in Romania. Italian entrepreneur Heiner Oberrauch, known locally for owing Villa Vinea winery of Mures county, is also a major player in Romania footwear production. Via Italian company Ober Alp S.P.A., he controls Droker SRL company of Sebes, Alba. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]