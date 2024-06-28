 
June 28, 2024

Meat Processor Vascar Wants to Tap into US Market
Jun 28, 2024

Meat Processor Vascar Wants to Tap into US Market.

Vaslui-based meat processor Vascar aims to enter the US market by end-2024.

