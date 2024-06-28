Romania’s paraclimbing team secures 5 medals at Innsbruck World Cup, will go to 2028 Paralympics

Romania's paraclimbing team secures 5 medals at Innsbruck World Cup, will go to 2028 Paralympics. The 12 Romanian athletes of the national paraclimbing team present at the 2024 World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, claimed a total of five medals, namely two gold and three bronze. Moreover, as the International Paralympic Committee recently approved the inclusion of paraclimbing into the 2028