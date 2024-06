LaDoiPasi Network Opens 60 Stores in Single Day, Overshoots 2,400-Unit Mark Nationwide

LaDoiPasi Network Opens 60 Stores in Single Day, Overshoots 2,400-Unit Mark Nationwide. Proximity store network LaDoiPasi, a franchise developed by METRO Romania, has opened 60 stores in a single day, getting beyond 2,400 units countrywide.