INS: Romanian Execs Expect Rising Activity and Prices in Constructions and Retail Trade in June-August Period. Romanian executives forecast rising activity in constructions and retail trade for June-August period, in parallel with higher prices in both fields, while headcount will be stable in industry, trade and services, in line with a survey by the country’s statistics board INS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]