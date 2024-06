Loan Reference Index IRCC Slightly Down At 5.89% For Q3, 2024

Loan Reference Index IRCC Slightly Down At 5.89% For Q3, 2024. IRCC, which banks use to set the interest rate for new loans taken since the spring of 2019, will stand at 5.86% a year in July-September 2024, calculated based on the interbank transactions in the first quarter of 2024, Romania’s central bank announced on Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]