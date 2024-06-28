Bears on Romania’s Transf?g?r??an mountain road to be relocated to sanctuary in Z?rne?ti

Bears on Romania’s Transf?g?r??an mountain road to be relocated to sanctuary in Z?rne?ti. The wild brown bears that can be often seen staying on the side of the famous Transf?g?r??an mountain road in Romania will be captured and relocated to the Libearty sanctuary in Z?rne?ti, environment minister Mircea Fechet announced. “The problem of these bears has been going on for far too (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]