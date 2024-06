350 jackals to be extracted from Romania’s Danube Delta by next spring

350 jackals to be extracted from Romania’s Danube Delta by next spring. A total of 350 jackals will be culled from Romania's Danube Delta by next spring due to the damages they caused to local communities, according to an announcement from representatives of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration (ARBDD). The animals will be removed from areas near (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]