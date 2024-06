IT Genetics Ends 2023 With 20% Growth In Revenue To RON70M

IT Genetics Ends 2023 With 20% Growth In Revenue To RON70M. Romanian group IT Genetics, a provider of equipment and software solutions for optimization and digitization of operational processes, with an international presence in Hungary, Bulgaria, Spain and Italy, posted RON70.6 million consolidated revenue in 2023, an increase of 20% on 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]