Hidroelectrica Shareholders Approved Revision Of 2024 Spending And Revenue Budget

Hidroelectrica Shareholders Approved Revision Of 2024 Spending And Revenue Budget. The shareholders of Hidroelectrica, the largest energy producer in Romania and the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange approved the revised spending and revenue budget for 2024 in a meeting on Friday, June 28, the company said in a report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]