Digi Communications Announces Granting Of Conditional Stock Options To Its CEO And Executive Director

Telecommunications operator Digi (DIGI.RO) on Friday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having granted conditional stock options of 80,000 shares to CEO Serghei Bulgac and 60,000 to executive director Valentin Popoviciu on June 27, 2024, if certain performance criteria are met. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]