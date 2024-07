Romanian fans fifth most numerous at Euro 2024 matches in Germany

Romanian fans fifth most numerous at Euro 2024 matches in Germany. According to UEFA data reviewed by the German publication Tribuna, Romania had the fifth-most numerous fans at the Euro 2024 matches in Germany. Turkey had the most fans, namely 130,000. The hosts, Germany, had 125,000 fans, while the Croatians were around 103,000. In fourth was Albania, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]