Finance Ministry Raises Nearly RON2.2B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On July 1

Finance Ministry Raises Nearly RON2.2B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On July 1. Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON2.2 billion from banks on Monday (July 1), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.01% and 6.87%, respectively. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]